The Idaho Legislature fully funded the remaining $8 million needed for Future Tech, a multipurpose building at the College of Eastern Idaho. Several other colleges and universities will still have to scramble to cover the balance of their building costs.

Originally published April 13 on IdahoEdNews.org

In the waning days of the 2023 legislative session, colleges and universities received $72.9 million for building projects.

