Originally published March 1 on KTVB.COM.
Idaho's most-populous health district is hard at work chipping away at nearly 5,000 outstanding positive COVID-19 tests awaiting processing.
Central District Health can process about 1,000 cases per day. However, with the number of new test results reported each day, it's going to take the agency about a week to finish the backlog, according to Communicable Disease Program Manager Dr. Lindsay Haskell.
Statewide, Idaho's health districts have 12,700 backlogged tests. It’s leading many to question the accuracy of downward COVID-19 trends reported across the state.
"Recent numbers are close to being accurate," Haskell said.
Of the roughly 5,000 backlogged tests in Central District Health alone, roughly 4,500 are from January. Weeks are updated retroactively for the day a health system reports the positive test. This results in largely incomplete January numbers, but a generally accurate downward trend through the month of February, Haskell said.
Haskell also said that with at-home rapid tests and some people choosing not to test at all, the process of tracking the total number of COVID cases has flaws.
"It's likely just the tip of the iceberg is what we're seeing. Someone has to seek testing, test positive, and it has to be reported for us to know about," Haskell said.
Central District Health will cross-reference its case number trends with other side numbers to get a complete picture of the local COVID-19 level. One of those data points resides in the city of Boise's wastewater COVID-19 viral load.
Central District Health case trends and Boise's wastewater loads have matched through the pandemic. Both have shown consistent decreases from mid-January to the beginning of March.
"Wastewater is a great indicator," Haskell said.
This same downward trend is seen in the statewide COVID case count, too, but the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is looking to move away from the total number of COVID cases as a tool to assess the pandemic locally.
"We've been talking about this for a while," said Dr. Christine Hahn, the state epidemiologist. "Really focus on the burden of hospitals, burden on communities, outbreaks in congregate settings — that kind of thing."
This decision comes as a response to a new Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidance policy. Each county is now evaluated on a case-by-case basis and given tailored preventative measures based on the community level of COVID-19 in the area.
Each county is evaluated on a series of data points that Idaho health leaders are still learning themselves, they admitted Tuesday afternoon in a media briefing.
The data points focus on new COVID cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, the admission of hospitalized COVID patients, and the availability of hospital resources and infrastructure to care for those sick COVID patients, according to the CDC website.
