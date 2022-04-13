Idaho Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys has filed a police report after several of his campaign signs were slashed and vandalized.
Humphreys’ campaign team sent out a press release Monday that the campaign signs were vandalized and included photos of the signs.
The campaign issued a statement saying that signs and banners are a form of free speech and a part of a free and fair election.
“I will not be bullied into silence and I intend to continue my campaign for governor of Idaho,” Humphreys said in a written statement.
Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr confirmed Humphreys’ campaign team filed a police report on Monday and said the sheriff’s office is investigating the vandalism. Humphreys’ team reported four of its campaign signs located on State Street between Star and Eagle were vandalized, Orr said. Each sign was valued at about $80, with total damages exceeding $300.
Humphreys, a Republican from Eagle, is one of eight GOP hopefuls running in the May 17 Republican gubernatorial primary election. Other candidates include incumbent Gov. Brad Little, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Bonner County Commissioner Steven Bradshaw, Ben Cannady of Boise, Ashley Jackson of Preston, Lisa Marie of Eagle and Cody Usabel of Meridian.
The winner of the May 17 primary election advances to the Nov. 8 general election.