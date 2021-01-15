BOISE — Idaho National Guard troops flew out of Gowen Field in Boise on Friday to assist with security surrounding the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.
Idaho is sending 300 troops to augment the D.C. National Guard and support the U.S. Secret Service, the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating the event.
The number of National Guard troops coming to Washington to assist with security has so far grown to about 21,000, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, told Vice President Mike Pence at a briefing Thursday. Officials have said the number could grow as law enforcement agencies review the ongoing threats.
Idaho for a month has been planning to send roughly a dozen personnel to support the inauguration. The increase is part of a new request to provide additional Guard support following the violent riot and breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
On the ground, much of the most visible security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will come in the form of the National Guard troops, some of them armed. Pentagon officials approved requests to have some of them carry either long guns or handguns, particularly those assigned near the Capitol building. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss security details.
National Guard members operate under strict rules of engagement on the use of force. But generally speaking, troops can use lethal force to protect the lives of others and themselves.
U.S. defense officials say state leaders have made it clear that their priority is to protect their own capitals, which are on alert against violent protests or attacks, but they also have given assurances that they will have enough troops to send some support to the U.S. Capitol.