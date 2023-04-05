Meridian Library

A wide selection of books fill the Meridian Library in this May 5, 2022, file photo.

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday vetoed the library bill, which would have allowed individuals to sue libraries and school districts if minors had access to “harmful materials.” It would require the entity to have taken “reasonable steps” to restrict access.

In his veto letter of HB 314, Little highlighted his history of prioritizing literacy and said libraries are a “critical component to ensuring our Idaho kids have the resources they need to be successful readers and lifelong learners.”

