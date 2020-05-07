Idaho is nearly a week into the state's phased reopening. More retail businesses are opening up, and houses of worship are allowed to open. But some business owners are choosing to violate the state's plan by reopening early. Speaking on Idaho Matters Wednesday, Republican Gov. Brad Little said these violations are "incredibly disrespectful" to the majority of businesses that are following the rules.
Little said the state will consider revoking a professional, or other Idaho-issued licenses should a business not follow his phased in reopening plan.
"If it's a cosmetologist or somebody that has a liquor license, they are putting their license at risk," he said.
Under the governor’s plan, most businesses were allowed to reopen May 1. Barbershops and hair salons won’t be able to open until at least May 16 under the plan, while bars have to wait until at least mid-June.
Like Little’s previous stay-at-home order, his phased in plan is enforceable as a misdemeanor, though it seems only one citation to a woman running a yard sale has been issued so far.
But not everyone in executive leadership at the state is on the same page as the governor. Last week, Lt. Gov. McGeachin traveled to the small town of Kendrick, nearly 300 miles north of Boise, to celebrate the reopening of Hardware Brewing. Bars are not allowed to open until at least mid-June under the governor’s plan.
In a post on Facebook, she said an Idaho State Police detective gave the business a warning — something she said shouldn’t have happened.
Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette asked Little how he can effectively carry out his reopening plan when his second-in-command rejects it.
"Well, it doesn't make it easier. I can tell you that," he said.
The office of the lieutenant governor is a separate elected position in Idaho and isn’t always occupied by an ally of the governor.
Little also added that he hasn’t spoken to her in weeks.
"We traditionally had a scheduled, weekly call. But for some reason her schedule hasn't been favorable to us to having the call in the last two weeks," the governor said.
McGeachin’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.