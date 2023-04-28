Gov. Brad Little delivers short remarks prior to signing a proclamation recognizing May Wildfire Awareness Month during press event at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. Friday, April 28, 2023.
BOISE — Spring is beginning to bloom in the Treasure Valley, but with the lush foliage comes increased fire fuel in the summer.
Gov. Brad Little on Friday proclaimed May to be Wildfire Awareness Month, while discussing the increased risk as Idaho continues to be one of the fastest growing states in the nation.
"This is the time of year that I'm more focused on flooding, but after the floods come the fires," Little said. "Fires are a regular part of the state of Idaho, they always have been, but they're even a bigger issue now because where a lot of the growth is coming in Idaho."
Little stood at the Wildland Firefighters Monument at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise and said there are a number of reasons to want to prevent wildfires, but protecting firefighters is the most important.
Awareness and preparedness are key components to Idaho becoming a “fire-adapted community,” he said.
“It’s critical for us do what we do — preparation, prevention, suppression — but awareness is a big part of that,” Little said.
The strong snowpack and any more potential spring rain may lead to a lot of fuels in the rangelands, Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller said.
Miller and Little both noted that the state hasn’t seen a bad rangeland fire season in a couple of years, and it could be a possibility this summer.
"We're just preparing for the worst, if that comes," Miller said.
As part of Idaho’s response to wildfires, the Department of Lands is creating new opportunities to train loggers, foresters, and industrial landowners to safely help fight wildfires, manage the lands, and save firefighting resources, according to a press release.
Miller said that many ranchers are trained in firefighting and are often the first ones on the scene.
The fire training online portal can provide access to in-person or virtual classes and free self-directed learning. The portal can be accessed at idl.idaho.gov/fire-management/ under "Training."
Little highlighted that residents can do their part to prevent human-caused fires and mitigate the impact of potential blazes, especially people living in the wildland-urban interface, where developed neighborhoods meet undeveloped lands.
To keep people and their homes safe, homeowners can limit vegetation around structures and use fire-wise landscaping and building materials; more information about this can be found at idahofirewise.org
Miller said prevention can include not parking vehicles in tall grass, fully extinguishing campfires and not dragging chains on a trailer. Little in his proclamation said most of the fires in the state are human-caused.
These types of efforts help firefighters’ suppression efforts once fires start, said Jennifer Russell, Department of Lands prevention, education, and outreach specialist.
“When you prevent unwanted, human-caused fires," Russell said, "and you’ve done the pre-work by taking away your hazard fuels, changing fire behavior, suppression has a better chance of success."