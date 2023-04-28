Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Spring is beginning to bloom in the Treasure Valley, but with the lush foliage comes increased fire fuel in the summer.

Gov. Brad Little on Friday proclaimed May to be Wildfire Awareness Month, while discussing the increased risk as Idaho continues to be one of the fastest growing states in the nation.

