Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious.

“Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

