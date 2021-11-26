Idaho governor makes pick for vacant state Senate seat The Associated Press Nov 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Idaho State Capitol in Boise is shown on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carrie Semmelroth has been appointed to the Idaho Senate.Republican Gov. Brad Little selected Semmelroth on Wednesday to serve out the term of former Democratic Sen. Ali Rabe, who moved to a different legislative district. Semmelroth, a Democrat from Boise, was among three people submitted to Little by the Idaho Democratic Party to replace Rabe.Semmelroth works at Boise State University’s College of Education. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carrie Semmelroth Politics Institutes Democrat Seat Ali Rabe Legislator Boise State University Idaho Capital Sun Brad Little Idaho Senate Recommended for you Load comments News Trending Today Albertsons launches AI-powered grocery cart in local store, aims to merge ‘online and offline’ shopping Parents depict culture of bullying at Greenleaf Friends Academy Eye on Boise: Lodge to make '22 session her last, amid 'seismic' shifts in Legislature Workers comp has paid more than $2 million in claims connected to COVID... Breakthrough cases get attention. But how many Idaho COVID cases are reinfections?