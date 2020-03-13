BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Friday signed a proclamation Friday morning declaring a state of emergency as a result of concerns about the disease’s impending arrival.
Later that afternoon, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said an announcement about Idaho's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus would take place at 5 p.m. Friday.
Declaring a state of emergency paves the way for Idaho to receive federal aid to help combat an outbreak, should the state experience one.
“My focus is to make sure Idaho is as prepared as possible, and that’s why I’m signing this declaration,” Little said.
Little highlighted the need to protect Idaho’s vulnerable population — its elderly residents and those who have underlying health concerns. Declaring a state of emergency allows the state to use the Emergency Disaster Fund to help deal with the health threat, and allows state officials to access the federal stockpile of valuable supplies, such as respirators. It also gives the governor more flexibility in expediting contracts and the purchasing of supplies.
Because of the declaration, nurses who have retired or left the profession will be able to more quickly renew their license, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Last week the Idaho Legislature allocated $2 million from the general fund for a state response to an outbreak.
TESTING
Christine Hahn, the medical director for the Idaho Division of Public Health, said officials are prioritizing the sickest Idaho residents for testing. If a person at a hospital presents with COVID-19 symptoms — a fever, a cough and shortness of breath — doctors will first rule out the person has the flu, according to the release. They then can take a sample from the person and send it to a lab for testing.
Hahn said she couldn’t predict when testing will become available for everyone, not just those who are presenting with symptoms of COVID-19.
She also confirmed the state now has the ability to send tests to commercial laboratories, which greatly improves Idaho’s ability to test people should health officials need to. There are four commercial labs spread throughout the region where the state can send tests to, she said.
Right now, Idaho can test between 800 and 1,000 people, Brandon Atkins, the program manager for the Family and Clinic Services Division for Central District Health, confirmed to the Idaho Press Thursday. He said officials expect to be able to test more people soon. Little also said the state is working to establish drive-through testing, as other states have done. He said he hopes to have that measure in place as soon as possible.
As of Friday, Idaho has tested 131 people, according to a state website set up to provide information about the health concern. The state is monitoring 11 people, according to the site.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY
The other reason Little declared a state of emergency, he said, is because it is important for the state to preserve its capacity to treat patients in its hospitals. Hahn said between 15% and 35% of Idahoans could be infected with the coronavirus when it does arrive in the state. That creates a concern about space in hospitals, she said. If hospitals experience a flood of patients at once, it could overwhelm the health care system.
“Hospitals — they’re running pretty full normally,” she said. “It’s going to be a challenge. I don’t want to downplay that.”
Still, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said all the CEOs of Idaho’s hospitals have plans in place, and they will be able to share resources in the event it becomes necessary.
“We are prepared in rural areas as well as urban areas,” Jepsen said.
Hahn also pointed out it is possible not everyone who receives treatment in an Idaho hospital will need to be isolated, which would ease worries about capacity. Scientists and doctors may learn more about the disease as it spreads, she said, and may perhaps be able to treat patients in different environments.
SCHOOLS
While the coronavirus can infect people of all ages, Hahn at an earlier press conference said early data suggests COVID-19 does not pose a mortal threat to healthy children.
Right now, Little said, individual school districts can close down if their directors feel it is necessary. Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said rather than closing schools, her office is encouraging school employees to talk to children about hygiene and handwashing. She said the superintendents of Idaho’s school districts had a teleconference Thursday when they discussed ways classes could continue for students in the event shutdowns did occur. A majority of Idaho’s school districts are able to conduct classes online, she said, and the superintendents also discussed options for pick-up points for homework for younger children for whom online classes would not be appropriate.
“We are continuing to have contact with (superintendents) and are making sure life will go on for kids in the event there is a massive closure,” Ybarra said.
PRISONS
Asked about what the state has done to help address concerns about the coronavirus in Idaho’s prisons, Little said the Idaho Department of Correction has a standard operating procedure for possible outbreaks in the prison system. He pointed out the department regularly has to deal with the flu.
“So far, we have had to restrict movement in and out of two units in our system during this flu season,” Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “The first was at a housing unit at Idaho State Correctional Institution when eight men there came down with the flu. Movement restrictions for that unit lasted from Feb. 18 till Feb. 26. The other was at (Idaho State Correctional Institution’s) medical annex. We had eight cases there, so we restricted movement from Feb. 26 till Feb. 29.”
The department is also instituting universal screening protocols for everyone who is newly sentenced to its custody, according to a department news release. It’s working with the Office of Emergency Management and has a plan in place in case of an outbreak.
“In a nutshell, we work closely with our health care staff and local health authorities,” Ray wrote. “We restrict the movement of and closely monitor people in our custody who might have been exposed to an infection, and we isolate and treat those who are symptomatic.”
BILINGUAL INFORMATION
Little said there will be information available bilingually. The state’s website about coronavirus is available in multiple languages. Marissa Morrison, spokeswoman for the governor’s office, wrote in an email that the office is asking individual health districts to take the lead in bilingual outreach, because different districts likely need the information translated into different languages.
Julianne Donnelly Tzul, the executive director of the International Rescue Committee in Boise, confirmed to the Idaho Press she’s been working with Idaho’s Central District Health to translate information for refugees as they request it. The committee is also translating general preventative information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies, she wrote in a message. By Monday, she expects to have finished translating fliers from the district on what to do if a person is experiencing symptoms. Just recently, the committee put its first batch of translated materials on Facebook, she wrote.
In addition to that, the committee has delivered classes to recently arrived refugees on how to follow CDC guidelines.
WHAT’S NEXT
Hahn said it’s uncertain if COVID-19 cases will decrease in warmer weather, but preliminary data from Australia, which is experiencing its warmer months, indicates that warmth is not slowing the spread.
“But we really won’t know until the time comes,” she said.
Efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have prompted a flurry of cancellations and postponements — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean on Thursday postponed all city gatherings of 250 people or more until April 10, and earlier this week organizers agreed to push Treefort Music Fest back to September. The Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center canceled all events with 250 people or more through the end of the month.
Little said Idaho lawmakers are considering adjourning the legislative session early.
“The urgency because of this particular issue has gone up, and they’re very serious about it,” he said.