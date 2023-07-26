Support Local Journalism


In response to a historic influx of funds to Idaho parks and soaring visitation numbers, Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday created a new advisory council to recommend outdoor recreation improvement projects.

Little signed an executive order establishing the Idaho Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council “as a group to expand access and opportunities on state and public lands in Idaho,” the order states.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

