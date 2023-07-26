In response to a historic influx of funds to Idaho parks and soaring visitation numbers, Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday created a new advisory council to recommend outdoor recreation improvement projects.
Little signed an executive order establishing the Idaho Outdoor Recreation Fund Advisory Council “as a group to expand access and opportunities on state and public lands in Idaho,” the order states.
The Legislature this year made historic investments in Idaho parks, allocating nearly $165 million in capital and operating funds for the state Parks and Recreation Department, the Idaho Press previously reported.
“Our state boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, and much of that beauty is captured in our wonderful state parks,” Little said in a press release. “That is why expanding and improving outdoor recreation opportunities in our state parks was such an important priority. I’m proud of the significant investments we’ve made in outdoor recreation following record attendance at our state parks several years in a row.”
The new council will advise the governor and the parks and recreation board on projects and policies that “expand opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, accessing trails and other outdoor pursuits by utilizing $5 million” from the parks department's fiscal year 2024 budget.
The council will have 13 members including the directors of the Parks and Recreation Department, Fish and Game and Department of Lands. There will also be representatives from the Senate, House, Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission, and members from rural, recreation, sportsmen, agricultural, forestry or mining, business and conservation communities.
Idaho’s park system has seen its highest-ever visitation numbers the past three years, and the department doesn’t anticipate that slowing down. Average annual attendance the last three years compared to the average of five years prior to 2020 jumped about 27%.
In the order, the state “recognizes the unintended impacts outdoor recreation can have on rural Idaho, lacking the infrastructure, resources, and revenue streams to support increased recreationists.”
The order directs the state’s outdoor agencies to “work together to propose projects, manage under-utilized resources to enhance recreational access, and monetize outdoor recreation for long-term sustainability.”