Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he would create a roundtable of legislators, law enforcement, and others to discuss how Idaho can help fight fentanyl trafficking in border states and better protect Idahoans.
Little made the announcement in Coeur d'Alene, where he also highlighted his recent trip to the Texas-Mexico border, according to a press release.
On May 24, Little traveled to Texas for a briefing conducted by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas border czar. He and nine other governors received a border security briefing and went on a helicopter border flyover.
The cost of the trip was covered by the Republican Governors Association, and the flight and helicopter tour were covered by the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Madison Hardy, press secretary for the governor's office.
In May, Little also announced he would send Idaho State Police troopers to Texas to train with the state's Department of Public Safety. Two groups of six ISP troopers deployed for two weeks to assist and train with Texas DPS, a press release said.
The first group is from the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team, and is focused on drug concealment and interdiction techniques, the release said. The second group is comprised of SWAT troopers who are focused on human tracking and searching skills. The SWAT group was scheduled to assist local border law enforcement efforts with Texas' Elite Brush Teams.
The Idaho teams will train local officers on what they learned when they return.