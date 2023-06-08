Gov. Little press conference

Gov. Brad Little sits down with members of the media in his ceremonial office at the Capitol on Wednesday, April 19. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Gov. Brad Little announced Tuesday he would create a roundtable of legislators, law enforcement, and others to discuss how Idaho can help fight fentanyl trafficking in border states and better protect Idahoans. 

Little made the announcement in Coeur d'Alene, where he also highlighted his recent trip to the Texas-Mexico border, according to a press release. 

