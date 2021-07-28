BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week touted his call, along with two other governors and two Canadian province premiers, for “normal movement” to be restored across the U.S.-Canadian border.
However, Little’s Tuesday news release, noting a letter he and the other governors and premiers sent on Friday, came after the Biden administration announced that the U.S. would continue its restrictions on discretionary travel from Canada into the United States well into August, citing the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Canada announced on July 19 that it would allow fully vaccinated Americans to begin crossing into Canada for “nonessential travel” starting Aug. 9. Fully vaccinated travelers from other parts of the world will be allowed to enter Canada starting Sept. 7.
But the United States has continued to bar nonessential travel from Canada into the U.S., extending restrictions at least through Aug. 21. On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, “Nothing is indefinite,” according to Politico, but declined to give any timeline for relaxing restrictions.
“Driven by the delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated,” Psaki said, “and appear likely to continue in the weeks ahead.”
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance recommending that mask-wearing resume in indoor public spaces for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans in areas of the country with “substantial” or “high” transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Much of Idaho, including Ada and Canyon counties, falls into that category.
Marissa Morrison, Little’s press secretary, said Little signed on to the letter before the Biden administration announced it’d continue border restrictions into August. “Our office just had a delay in putting the release out announcing the governor had signed on,” she said via text.
Little, in his Tuesday news release, said cross-border traffic should be restored “immediately.”
“The time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border,” he and the other governors and premiers said in their Friday letter, addressed to both President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“As leaders of states and provinces forming the border between the United States and Canada, we urge both countries to work together to reach an agreement that will allow for the movement of citizens, goods and tourists between our two nations beginning immediately,” they wrote. “While some progress has been made, we must end these unnecessary delays and restore normal movement across our shared border.”
In addition to Little, the letter was signed by North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum; Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte; Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.
The northern border of Idaho abuts Canada for 45 miles, along the Canadian province of British Columbia. It includes two border crossings at Eastport and Porthill.
Normally, Canadians flock across the border into north Idaho and Washington state, traffic that ended abruptly in March of 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Jake’s Landing, a family-owned convenience store, gas station and shipping depot in Porthill just 500 feet from the border crossing, told The Spokesman-Review in June they’d lost 95% of their customers.
Northport, Wash., Mayor Karene Balcom told the newspaper most businesses in her town usually have around 70% Canadian business, with Canadians streaming to the area for recreation.
Canada is Idaho’s largest international trading partner; the state sells more goods to Canada than to its next four largest foreign markets combined.
The governors and premiers noted in their letter that according to the Office of the U.S Trade Representative, U.S. goods and services trade with Canada totaled $718 billion in 2019.
Since March 24, 2020, the U.S. has restricted entry through land ports of entry to “essential travel” only; those restrictions have been extended every month since then, with the most recent extension, issued July 22, running through midnight Aug. 21.
Essential travel includes lawful cross-border trade; U.S. citizens or permanent residents returning home; travel to attend an educational institution; and travel for medical, military, emergency response, or official government purposes. It specifically excludes tourist travel, including for sightseeing, recreation, gambling or attending cultural events.