Brad Little on election night cropped

Idaho Gov. Brad Little

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.

Download PDF Brad Little Joe Biden student loan letter

