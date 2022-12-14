Originally published Dec. 13 onIdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation Monday honoring 200 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico.
Little and Ricardo Gerardo Higuera, the consul of Mexico in Boise, participated in ceremonies Monday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise. The two men recognized the 200th anniversary of Mexican diplomat José Manuel Zozaya y Bermúdez presenting credentials to U.S. President James Monroe on Dec. 12, 1822 — following the independence of Mexico — as the beginning of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The consulate of Mexico in Boise has a much newer history in Idaho. It opened its doors in downtown Boise in 2009.
“The United States of America and Mexico are important partners to each other and the state of Idaho continues to contribute and benefit from the commercial, economic, security and social partnership,” Little said as he signed the proclamation.
During the ceremony, Little recognized Gerardo as the only foreign representative in the state of Idaho.
Little also spoke about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a 2018 trade agreement that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“The USMCA free trade agreement signed among the United States of America, Mexico and Canada is the key to continue building the North America region as the most important and dynamic economic region in the world,” Little said.
Gerardo told reporters at the Idaho State Capitol that the ceremony was “200 years in the making.”
More than 25 people attended the ceremony, including officials from the office of the consulate of Mexico in Boise, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, former Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa and officials from Boise City Hall.