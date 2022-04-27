Idaho Gives, the state’s largest online fundraiser, is kicking off this year’s campaign on Monday, May 2.
More than 600 nonprofit organizations are registered for this year’s event, which lasts through May 5. The organizations can be found at the fundraiser’s website, idahogives.org.
Causes the nonprofit organizations support include animal rescue, education, housing, the arts, and more.
Idaho Gives has raised more than $16 million over 10 years, according to a news release from Idaho Nonprofit Center, which created the fundraiser.
“Idaho runs on nonprofits,” Kevin Bailey, CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, said in the release. “Each community is filled with organizations working hard to improve our lives and Idaho Gives is a great way to say thank you.”
Online donations will open at 12 a.m. on May 2 and close at 11:59 p.m. on May 5. Donations are tax deductible.
Several Boise-area businesses are hosting in-person events in conjunction with the fundraiser, including Guru Donuts, Grove Plaza, Lost Grove Brewing, The Basque Market, White Dog Brewing, Ford Idaho Center, Payette Brewing, Boise Brewing, JUMP, Boise Bicycle Project, and Kristen Armstrong Municipal Park. A complete list of events is available at idahogives.org/info/events.