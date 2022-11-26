Rejecting hate sign in CdA AP photo

A sign that reads "Coeur d'Alene Rejects Hate" is shown under a pride flag in the window of the Emerge CDA art gallery, Monday, July 18, 2022, in downtown Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. 

 TED S. WARREN/AP

A “United Against Hate” event that recently drew roughly 200 people in North Idaho was just a piece of an ongoing campaign, both in Idaho and nationwide, to build community capacity to respond to and prevent hate crimes and incidents.

The gathering at the Coeur d’Alene Casino in Worley, co-sponsored by U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit, the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations, the FBI and more, came five months after 31 members of the Patriot Front were arrested as they prepared to disrupt a “Pride in the Park” event in Coeur d’Alene by rioting, and at a time when hate crimes in Idaho have been increasing.

Hurwit United Against Hate CdA Press photo

U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho Josh Hurwit addresses the audience during the United Against Hate event Nov. 17 at the Coeur d'Alene Casino. At left is Chief Allan, chairman of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.
United Against Hate panel CdA Press photo

Chief Allan, chairman of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, far right, discusses hate crimes and incidents experienced by his people as he participates in a panel during the United Against Hate forum in the Coeur d'Alene Casino event center on Nov. 17, 2022. Also pictured, from left: Coeur d'Alene City Councilwoman Christie Wood, the Rev. Heather Seman and Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad.
Tony Stewart portrait CdA Press

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

