Originally published Sept. 6 on KTVB.COM.
A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Tuesday that a $438.5 million settlement was reached between 33 states and the e-cigarette company, Idaho included. Idaho will get $8.3 million of this agreement, a news release said.
JUUL was a dominant player in the vaping market, which led to an investigation into the company that discovered it was marketing to underage users and did not clearly disclose the amount of nicotine a JUUL contained, the news release said.
The settlement is set to be distributed over a period of six to 10 years, with the company agreeing it will refrain from marketing to youths, depicting people under age 35 in ads, selling flavors not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and misleading information about nicotine content.
