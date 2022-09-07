Juul Vaping Settlement

A Juul electronic cigarette sign hangs in the front window of a bodega convenience store in New York City in June. In a deal announced Tuesday, electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. 

 AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Originally published Sept. 6 on KTVB.COM.

A new settlement that requires JUUL labs, an e-cigarette company, to comply with strict marketing practices, will include the state of Idaho in a multi-million dollar payout.

