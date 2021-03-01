BOISE — A surge in gas prices has hit Idaho.
The average price for a gallon of gas has increased 10 cents statewide and it’s increased between 12 and 18 cents in some areas, according to AAA. The average statewide price of $2.60 is 15 cents more than a month ago and seven cents more than a year ago.
The average price in Boise as of Monday is $2.68.
The increase comes as a delayed effect of recent winter storms throughout the midwest and southeast.
“Last week, Idahoans were able to avoid the double-digit increase that drivers faced in two-thirds of the states, but no longer,” AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde said in a press release. “Whether you live in the Treasure Valley, the Coeur d’Alene area, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Pocatello or Franklin, you’re definitely feeling the sting if you fill up today.”
Gas prices are now more expensive than they were a year ago for the first time in nearly a year.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $2.72, which is 30 cents more than a month ago and 28 cents more than a year ago.
Increasing crude oil prices and low refinery production have caused the bump, according to AAA.
“AAA forecasts that the national average will hit $2.80 per gallon sometime in March,” Conde said. “Idaho prices are sometimes 20 to 30 cents higher than the national average, so we could hit the $3 mark at some point, but time will tell,” Conde said. “With this kind of incredible volatility, there’s a chance that March could bring some of the highest pump prices of 2021.”