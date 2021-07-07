BOISE — Idaho’s average gas price has hit $3.50 per gallon for the first time since October of 2014, AAA Idaho announced Tuesday, marking a 10-cent jump over the past week and 22 cents in the past month.
Tuesday’s average prices per gallon around the state were $3.59 in Boise; $3.37 in Coeur d’Alene; $3.37 in Idaho Falls; $3.41 in Lewiston; $3.47 in Pocatello and $3.45 in Twin Falls.
“It’s bittersweet to finally have some great options for a road trip only to have to pay so much for the privilege,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “We normally expect robust demand to push gas prices higher this time of year, especially after the travel restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic, but the high price of crude oil has poured some salt in the wounds.”
Crude oil is currently trading near $73 per barrel, AAA reported; the price has skyrocketed in recent days as OPEC failed to negotiate a production increase. OPEC talks collapsed on Tuesday, but officials expect another negotiating session within the next two weeks, Reuters reported.
The national average pump price also is up, but only by 2 cents per gallon in the past week; it’s currently $3.13 per gallon.
Idaho’s pump prices now rank eighth-highest in the country. AAA is projecting that gas prices could increase by another 10 to 20 cents per gallon through the end of August.