Gas prices hit $4.44 a gallon Monday in Idaho, a new record high.
The price is 4 cents higher than Idaho prices a week ago, and 32 cents higher than the national average of $4.12.
According to AAA, crude oil prices have stayed at more than $100 a barrel for the past two weeks. Global supply uncertainties and a COVID-19- related economic slowdown in China are contributing to the soaring costs, the group says.
"As long as we hover near $100 per barrel for crude, we're not likely to see much relief at the pump," AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. "Gas prices may teeter-totter back and forth over the next few weeks, but if crude oil is still expensive in the run-up to Memorial Day, rising fuel demand could push the price of fill-ups even higher."
The Gem State currently has the ninth-most expensive gasoline in the country, surpassed only by California ($5.69), Hawaii ($5.24), Nevada ($5.08), Washington ($4.69), Oregon ($4.67), Alaska ($4.65), Arizona ($4.55), and Utah ($4.51).
A gallon of gas is going for an average of $4.54 in Boise, $4.45 in Pocatello and $4.09 in Coeur d'Alene.
"There aren't any great deals on fuel right now, but every little bit helps. Discounts are offered by all kinds of organizations, such as grocery chains, cell phone providers, credit card companies and the gas companies themselves," Conde said. "Look for opportunities to use your regular purchases to 'double-dip' by earning rewards and saving a few bucks at the pump."