BOISE — The cheap gas prices Idaho has been enjoying the last couple months may be over.
AAA announced in a press release Monday that Idaho's gas prices rose 17 cents in the last week, the highest price jump in the country. On average, states saw a 4 cent price increase.
“At the peak of the stay-home orders, pump prices in Idaho dropped by double digits for four or five weeks in a row,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “But as people return to work, more attractions and businesses re-open, and the end of the school year approaches, we could see something of a boomerang effect, with prices sharply increasing in the weeks ahead.”
According the press release, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Idaho is $1.98. This is a full $1.22 less than the price was this time last year.