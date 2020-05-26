BOISE — As the weather warms up and businesses reopen, Idahoans are hitting the road, but it is going to cost them.
AAA announced Tuesday that gas prices in Idaho have jumped another 12 cents over the week. This is in additional to the 16-cent increase last week. The U.S. average is $1.96 per gallon, while Idaho has the nation's 12th highest price at $2.14 a gallon.
“It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, you have more people commuting to work and patronizing brick-and-mortar businesses, which increases the traffic volume. On the other hand, those who are staying closer to home are getting more involved in e-commerce, which raises the miles traveled by delivery vehicles,” says AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Demand is pushing gas prices higher, and the trend is likely to continue this week.”