BOISE — Idaho gas prices have risen by a penny on average in the past week, even as Utah’s rose by 9 cents a gallon, AAA Idaho reports.
Utah’s jump was the biggest increase in the country.
“Most of our gasoline products are produced in Salt Lake refineries, so it will be interesting to see if Utah’s price hike is a sign of things to come,” Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director, said in a statement Tuesday. “We would expect Idaho to continue to be a popular destination for outdoor recreation and social distancing during the final weeks of summer.”
Idaho’s gas prices currently rank 8th highest in the country, Conde said. The U.S. average for regular is $2.17 per gallon; Idaho’s average is $2.43. According to AAA, that’s 9 cents a gallon less than a month ago, and 45 cents a gallon less than a year ago.
As of Tuesday, average gas prices around the state were $2.48 in Boise; $2.34 in Idaho Falls; $2.43 in Pocatello; $2.35 in Twin Falls; $2.45 in Lewiston; and $2.29 in Coeur d’Alene.