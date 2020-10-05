BOISE — Idaho gas prices are among the most expensive in the nation, but average prices did dip 3 cents this week, signifying the biggest decrease in the U.S. over that period.
Idaho moved from eighth to ninth place for most expensive fuel on the week, trading places with Utah, according to AAA Idaho.
“It’s pretty unusual for Idaho prices to be cheaper than they are in Utah, where most of our finished gasoline comes from, but we’ll take it,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said in a statement.
As of Monday, Idaho’s average price for regular fuel is $2.40, which is 7 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents cheaper than a year ago. Prices in Boise are near that average at $2.39 per gallon.
Meanwhile, the U.S. average held steady over the last week at $2.19, 3 cents less than a month ago and 45 cents less than a year ago. While Idaho prices dropped this week, other states saw large increases, including Florida (up 9 cents), Delaware (up 6 cents) and West Virginia (up 4 cents).
Some attribute the price shifts to changes in pandemic policy and case numbers.
“As states ease COVID-19 restrictions, there may be areas where gas demand jumps, and prices along with it,” Conde said. “A surge in infections will have the opposite effect. That’s why we think prices in each state could teeter-totter a bit, depending on how things go in the coming weeks.”
Case numbers have oscillated in Idaho in recent weeks, though they did surge over the last week as gas prices declined, hitting their highest point since August on Oct. 2. Regulations at the state level were generally static over the last week, after Gov. Brad Little announced that the state would remain in Stage 4 of his reopening plan for the eighth consecutive time.
Across much of Idaho, gas prices dropped by a penny or two on the week, with the exception of the Lewiston area, where prices went up by 2 cents.