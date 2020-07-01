On average, Idaho's pump prices for regular fuel are 65 cents cheaper today than this time last year.
Idaho's average price per gallon of gas is $2.35, which is 14 cents more than a month ago but 65 cents cheaper than a year ago, AAA Idaho announced Wednesday. That compares to an average of $2.18 nationwide, which is 20 cents more than a month ago but 54 cents cheaper than a year ago.
With fewer available destinations, the daily demand for gasoline nationwide is millions of barrels below where it was last year.
"With the savings we’re seeing at the pump, most Idahoans can afford to throw a few extra burgers on the grill this weekend," AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said in the press release.
AAA projects Americans will complete 683 million summer road trips, representing 97% of the total summer travel this year. Two-lane highways could be especially busy this holiday weekend. The busiest drive time will likely be Thursday afternoon, as evening commuters co-mingle with travelers who have Friday off as an observed holiday.
“Whether you’re making a longer road trip or staying closer to home, please remember the safety basics,” Conde stated. “Never light fireworks where it isn’t safe and legal to do so. Please avoid driving in or near tall grass, as this could spark a wildfire, and please make sure you take an emergency kit, including extra water, with you. Above all, please drink responsibly.”