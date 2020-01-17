BOISE — Idaho’s four-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 remained steady with 2018 rates.
The four-year graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 80.7%, about the same as 2018 when the rate was 80.6%, the Idaho State Department of Education released Friday.
The percentage of students who graduated in five years increased from 82% in 2018 to 82.8% in 2019.
Fifty-six school districts in Idaho and 85 schools have four-year graduation rates of 90% or higher, according to the release. In 14 of those districts, 21 schools had 100% graduation rates.
Graduation rates rose for both American Indian students and black students rose in the last year. For American Indian students, graduation rate rose by nearly 7 percentage points, from 60.7% in 2018 to 67.6% in 2019. The graduation rate for black students increased by 2.2 percentage points, from 71.4% in 2018 to 73.6% in 2019.
Disparities in the four-year graduation rate still exist for some students:
- The graduation rate for Latino students fell from 75.9% in 2018 to 73.9% in 2019.
- The graduation rate for students with disabilities fell from 58.5% in 2018 to 56.1% in 2019.
- The percentage of English learners fell from 75.5% in 2018 to 74.4% in 2019.
- The percentage of migrant students graduating fell from 69.9% in 2018 to 64.3% in 2019. The mobility of this student population is a possible factor in the decline.
Some other student populations showed improvement when comparing their five-year graduation rate to their four-year rate:
- Students who are homeless reported an increase of 4.8 percentage points.
- Students in foster care reported a 4.6 percentage point increase.
- Students with disabilities showed a 3.7 percentage point increase.
- English learners reported a 3.6 percentage point increase.
This is the second year Idaho has calculated a five-year graduation rate.
“Including a five-year rate gives us a more complete picture of Idaho students’ completion rates,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in the press release.
“Our results this year are modest, but I’m confident the great work of Idaho’s teachers and schools, plus the support offered by my department, will result in more gains in the future," she said. "In addition, I believe our efforts to increase funding for literacy, teacher pay and social-emotional learning will yield growth in graduation rates and student achievement.”