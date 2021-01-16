MERIDIAN — The Idaho Foodbank on Monday will launch IdahoKind, its first fundraising and awareness campaign inspired by the generosity of Duane and Lori Stueckle.
The campaign kicks off on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and will run through Feb. 14.
The Stueckles, known in the Treasure Valley for their support of higher education, have presented a challenge match of $100,000 for donations made to the campaign. If the match is met, The Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to 1 million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.
The Idaho Foodbank encourages all Idahoans to consider contributing acts of kindness in their communities and sharing these stories on social media with the #IdahoKind hashtag.
“I am excited that this campaign gives us a chance to shine the light on all the people who have given their time, talents, and contributions and helped us to continue serving the growing number of Idahoans who are finding themselves in hard times,” says Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “IdahoKind is a challenge to all of us to reach out and help our neighbors and showcase what a beautiful thing it is to see people come together in a positive way."
Monday marks the 26th year of celebrating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. This federal holiday encourages all Americans to volunteer and improve their communities.
“Lori and I are grateful to be able to support our neighbors during this historic time of challenges," Duane Stueckle said in a statement. "Now is the time to take action — to do whatever we can to help one another and organizations doing good work in our communities. We are confident that with your donations the match challenge will be met and we will be able to provide food for up to one million meals to Idahoans.”
He adds, “As we welcome 2021, we are hopeful that a kindness campaign encourages Idahoans to be aware of how we can help one another and spread goodwill.”