The Idaho Foodbank on Thursday will host a virtual “Back to School” telethon to raise money and awareness surrounding hunger in Idaho. This talent-packed schedule features longtime radio personality Kate McGwire, blues musician Dave Wilson and cooking humorist Pat Mac, according to a press release, and a variety of national talent and acts are also slated to appear as surprise guests.
The event will be livestreamed to Facebook and YouTube 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Details, a full list of performers and the link to view the virtual telethon can be found at: backtoschooltelethon.com. Donations from the virtual event will support services such as the Backpack and School Pantry programs.
Thursday
Online — Art in the Park online marketplace to benefit Boise Art Museum and local artists is open all day. More information: boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park/.
Online — “Bleeding Heart” produced by local Opal Theatre Company is available for streaming via Vimeo.com all day.
Online — Meridian Art Week is underway all day hosting various free activities. For full details visit meridian.org/artweek.
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Online — 36th Annual Harvest Classic Fun Run, 8 a.m., Nampa Rec Center.
Online — 2020 State of Downtown Boise Annual Meeting, 2:45 p.m., in partnership with Boise Centre. Free registration is available at eventbrite.com.
Online — Mocktails with Amie Kaufman and Meagan Spooner — The Other Side of the Sky, 5:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Meridian Arts Foundation 7th Annual Art Sip, 6 p.m., in partnership with Borton Lakey Law Office and Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Online — Human Rights Book Club — Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Community Sept. 11 remembrance events
The community is invited to join the Nampa fire and police departments at 8 a.m. Sept. 11 for the annual Patriot Day ceremony, which is held to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community on Sept. 11, 2001, the city of Nampa announced in a press release. The remembrance event will occur at Fire Station No. 1, at the corner of First Street South and 10th Avenue South.
The event will also be live streamed through the Nampa Police Department’s Facebook page. The ceremony is expected to last about 15 minutes. Those attending in person are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early, practice physical distancing and wear face coverings.
Mission43 to offer statewide virtual run to honor fallen heroes of 9/11
The annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance race will be held virtually this year, according to a press release, honoring the relevance of the day — and the people who served that day and continue to serve.
Mission43 encourages everyone to be together in spirit on Sept. 11 by going for a walk, run or hike of any distance at any time of day. Participation in the event is free. More information and registration is at mission43.org/m43-events/.