NAMPA — The Idaho Food Bank distributed 3,000 food boxes to Canyon County families on Thursday, as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.
The food boxes were distributed at the Ford Idaho Center, as part of the program that aims to assist food insecure families and Idaho food producers dealing with the industry impacts of COVID-19.
The Farmers to Families Food Box program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
"I applaud the USDA for looking at the full picture providing for people in need but also helping businesses in food supply chain," said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of the Idaho Food Bank.
The USDA awarded contracts to participate in the program to local food distributors. The distributers awarded contracts for Idaho are Grasmick Produce Co. and Darigold.
Angela Grasmick- Reed, spokesperson for Grasmick Produce, said Grasmick procures the food for the boxes and then distributes them to nonprofits across Idaho and Montana.
Grasmick-Reed said the company does focus on putting locally grown produce in the boxes, but based on availability some products come from through the western region of the U.S.
She said from when the company was rewarded the distribution contract from the USDA in May to when the contract ends on June 30, Grasmick plans to ship out 200,000 food boxes.
Vauk said the Farmers to Families program is crucial to local nonprofits like the Idaho Food Bank; the food bank has set a goal to increase its food distribution by 30% this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic instability it created.
To visualize the 30% increase, Vauk said last year the Idaho Food Bank distributed 22 million pounds of food and hopes to increase that volume this year to 30 million pounds of food.
"Food is an integral part of Idaho society and to the fabric of our communities," Vauk said. "Idaho food companies have really stepped up and they feel a responsibility to support their citizens and they have demonstrated that in this time of need."
The Idaho Food Bank gets truckloads of donations from Idaho food companies across the state. Vauk mentioned Chobani and Simplot to name a few.
The Idaho Food Bank is planning another distribution day for its Farmers to Families Food Box program in Boise. The distribution is set for 3 p.m. June 25 at Expo Idaho.
Vauk said at the Boise distribution the Idaho Food Bank will likely plan for at least 1,500 people to show up needing boxes.