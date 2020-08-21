BOISE — The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has come out against a proposed 15-mile trail on the shores of Lucky Peak Reservoir.
"We ask the Corps to end consideration of the current trail proposal in the Charcoal Creek Segment because of its potential impacts to important big game winter range," an Aug. 20 letter from the commission to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
The commission said the Corps' decision to push ahead in the process of constructing the trail went directly against the "longstanding management framework" of the Boise River Wildlife Management Area.
The Corp should have allowed more time for "collaborative discussion among interested parties to identify and assess alternative trail locations that may pose less adverse impacts," the letter continued.
The proposed Lucky Peak Lake View Trail would run alongside Lucky Peak Reservoir from Lucky Peak Dam to the Chimney Rock park area. The trail has been in the Corps of Engineers' planning system for the past three years, and the Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association would provide volunteer labor and equipment to construct the trail.
The trail is intended to be open to mountain bikers, hikers and hunters, and some have called for it to allow horseback riders, too.
The Corps has proposed closing the trail for the winter to leave the migrating animals undisturbed, but the Fish and Game Commission is concerned about potential impacts on big game animals.
The increased activity caused by the trail would like "cause significant and unacceptable adverse impacts" to the Wildlife Management Area by displacing game and increasing the risks of wildfire, soil erosion and invasive species, the letter reads.
The commission also questions the Corps of Engineers' ability to maintain the 15-mile trail and to enforce restrictions on its use.
The Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association released a statement Friday defending the trail.
"With the population growth in the Treasure Valley, our trail systems are seeing unprecedented use. The eastern end of our city has very few trail options for residents to enjoy. The Lakeview Trail would offer a unique way to experience Lucky Peak Reservoir with minimal impacts to the environment or to wildlife," a statement from Executive Director Carlos Matutes said.
"SWIMBA sees this trail project as greatly benefiting trail users throughout the Boise area, and especially those living on the east side. We see very few downsides, and will continue to support this trail."
Hunting and angling organizations, like the Idaho Wildlife Federation, have argued against the trail because of its potential impacts on the estimated 5,000 to 8,000 mule deer and 1,400 elk that winter in the area where the trail would be built. Brian Brooks, the Federation's executive director, called the Fish and Game Commission's request to stop the trail project "the right move."
"Unit 39 winters the largest mule deer herd in the state, and this trail goes through the densest unit of that habitat," Brooks said, referring to the hunting unit that encompasses Lucky Peak Reservoir and the trail's proposed direction. "Habitat fragmentation is habitat loss, and this trail is encroaching into the last piece of unbroken ground for this winter migration."