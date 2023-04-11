Idaho Fish and Game recently received a report of coyotes attacking a dog in the Boise Foothills. Wildlife managers and enforcement staff are monitoring the situation closely. To keep people and their pets safe, Fish and Game is recommending that recreationists with dogs avoid the area for the next few weeks.
Fish and Game staff at the Nampa Regional Office received the report on March 31 that an individual was hiking with an off-leash dog on the Lower Hulls Gulch trail, above the Red Cliff trail, when their 72-pound dog was reportedly attacked by three coyotes, causing flanking injuries that required veterinary care.
The attack occurred during the coyote denning season, when coyotes become more territorial toward other canines, including domestic dogs. Coyote conflicts with domestic dogs typically peak between late February and June, which spans the breeding and denning seasons.
Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region office has also recently received reports of dog-aggressive coyotes in Twin Falls and Hagerman, and the Southwest Region has had multiple reports of dog-aggressive coyotes in southeast Boise, including one attack in mid-March.
In addition to Fish and Game biologists encouraging recreationists to avoid areas where dog-aggressive coyotes have been documented altogether for a period of a few weeks, biologists also strongly recommend keeping dogs on a leash on all Boise Foothill trails — even trails where dogs are permitted to be off-leash –between the months of March and June.
While coyote attacks on domestic dogs in the Boise area are not an everyday occurrence, coyotes have attacked and killed domestic dogs before — even within city limits.