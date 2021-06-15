NAMPA — The twisted body of a dummy lay under a beam at the bottom of a trench Tuesday.
Mounds of dirt lined the edges of the trench. Firefighters from Nampa, Caldwell, Weiser and Twin Falls participated in the rescue. The helmet of a firefighter standing in the trench was close to the top of the hole.
Earlier, the firefighters lifted the beam, removed the “victim” and began to remove the equipment. The rescuers, in dark shirts, stood around the trench. In groups, they removed the panels holding back the dirt.
“This is actually the more dangerous part, because you’ve compressed everything to the side, and the deconstruction is when all that pressure releases,” said Brad Warr, a captain with Nampa Fire Department and a chief instructor with Roco Rescue.
The panels lined the trench walls and in between the panels were pressurized pneumatic rams, which looked like metal rods. To remove the equipment, the pressure must be released systematically to avoid a secondary collapse.
The work was all part of a simulation, in a trench dug specifically for a three-day training event at the Nampa Fire Training Center.
Up until Tuesday, crews had to work with whatever trench components were in place when they arrived, Warr said.
“Most of the time, we’re going to be building what you’re seeing here today,” he said, starting from today forward.
As the group started to finish up the simulation, the sound of hissing emanated from the trench as air was released off the pneumatic rams.
“To my knowledge, there’s been no less than six trench rescues that valley fire departments have responded to in the last five years,” Warr said.
Growth has exploded in the Treasure Valley in recent years, and with more growth comes more construction and therefore more trenches.
“We believe that this is going to be a sustained target hazard for Nampa Fire Department and all the departments in the valley with the amount of open trench work that’s going on, as the infrastructure upkeep and updates continue around the valley,” Warr said.
The training is critical. Even a fast trench rescue takes hours, Warr said. Trench collapses are particularly dangerous because of the weight of the soil. A trench can collapse without warning and single cubic yard of soil can weigh as much as a car.
Several sponsors contributed to the event, including Das-Co, whose line of work is underground utilities.
“I hope to never see them on any of my job sites,” Das-Co Chief Operating Officer Ben Hitchcock said of the rescuers in training.
Several Idahoans have been injured or killed in trench incidents over the last five years and from 2013-2017 there were an average of 19 trenching fatalities per year in the construction industry nationwide.
In October 2019, first responders took a man to the hospital after his foot was trapped in a trench in downtown Boise.
In April 2019, two men, Javier Ortega Jr., and Arcenio Carrillo were killed in a trench collapse near New Plymouth. An Ontario company was fined for the collapse by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The same month, a construction worker in Caldwell went to the hospital after a bucket fell off a tractor into a trench, hitting him. At the end of April 2019, first responders extricated an injured man from a trench in Eagle.
In 2018, Fernando Romero Martinez was killed in a trench collapse near Ashton.
In 2017, Harold Foote was killed in a trench collapse on Franklin Boulevard north of Joplin Road in Nampa.
In 2016, two men were killed in a trench collapse in Boise. The men, Ernesto Saucedo-Zapata and Bert Smith Jr., were killed at a construction site on Hill Road and Gary Lane. Ultimately, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Hard Rock Construction was to blame, and fined the company.
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW128243443 BCX0”}There are ways to prevent trench collapses. OSHA requires access to ladders, steps or ramps within 25 feet of all workers. Trenches five feet or deeper require a protective system, the Idaho Press previously reported, such as sloping trench walls. Excavated material must be at least two feet from the trench’s edges.
After Tuesday’s simulation, the men gathered in the part of the grassy area away from the trench.
Nampa Division Chief Jeff Mutchie told the Idaho Press trench rescues occur in an unstable and dangerous environment, he said.
Mutchie, who has been in the fire service for 27 years, said individuals call 911 on the worst day of their lives.
“We know that their capabilities of handling the situation is over,” he said. “They need somebody else to come in and help with that situation. We like to say we’re an all-hazards fire department … including trench rescue.”{/div}