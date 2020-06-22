CALDWELL — A group of Idaho farmworker advocate organizations are raising money to help support agriculture workers and immigrants who have been impacted by COVID-19.
Immigrant farmworkers have been considered essential during the pandemic and have continued to work harvesting and producing food for Idahoans and the nation. Though, if caught up in the pandemic, there are few protections for farmworkers and fewer for those who are undocumented.
"These hard-working people are putting not only themselves but their families’ health at risk," said the group of organizations, collectively known as Idaho Immigrant Resource Council, in a press release. "Many of these crucial members of our nation’s workforce will not receive any kind of relief from the CARES stimulus package due to their immigration status. The 'Ayuda para Nuestras Familias' (Help for Our Families) Relief Fund, in its entirety, will help support those who did not qualify for any form of help. It also will aid those who do not have access to basic needs and personal protection equipment."
Idaho Immigrant Resource Council, is made up of the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, Community Council of Idaho, Visión 2C, PODER and others.
To donate to the fund, contact the Idaho Central Credit Union "Relief Fund" or "Ayuda Para Nuestras Familias," at 208-846-7000 or 1-800-456-5067 and the Community Council of Idaho at 208-454-1652.