POCATELLO — After 41 years working at the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, the federation's CEO Rick Keller will retire at the end of June.
Keller, 65, announced his retirement to staff earlier this month. He has served as CEO and executive vice president of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation for the past 21 years.
The Farm Bureau Federation announced his retirement in a press release Thursday.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation President Bryan Searle said in the release that Keller’s experience and leadership within the organization will be sorely missed.
“The vast experience that Rick has gained working for Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and his knowledge about the organization as well as Idaho’s agriculture industry is hard to put in words,” Searle said in the press release. “He has breathed Farm Bureau and agriculture for more than four decades and his leadership and experience truly will be missed.”
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation membership increased during most of Keller's time there. It now represents 80,635 member families in Idaho, including 14,000 that are involved with the state’s agricultural industry.
Idaho Farm Bureau Federation's board of directors released a statement thanking Keller for his service to Farm Bureau and wishing him a happy retirement.
“Rick has been an integral part of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation for more than four decades and he has served this organization faithfully and well,” the statement said. “While his leadership will be missed, he has more than earned his upcoming retirement and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”
The board has begun the process of seeking a replacement for Keller.
Keller said in the Farm Bureau press release that the timing was right for him to retire and he has no doubt the organization will be left in capable hands.
“I think Idaho Farm Bureau will be left in good hands with the professional staff and volunteer leaders that run the organization,” Keller said in the release. “I think there will not even be a hiccup because the organization has a great depth of leadership.”