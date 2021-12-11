When youth are sent through the juvenile corrections system in Idaho, the costs associated with caring for them are placed on their families — and these burdens tend to be much higher in non-white households, a recent report shows.
The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy (ICFP) released a five-year report in late November from the Department of Corrections that shows non-white families put a much higher percentage of their median household income toward cost of care fees for their youth in a correctional facility. The ICFP is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization that provides research and analysis to “help the state make informed policy decision,” according to its website.
Judges order adolescent parents to pay cost of care fees to reimburse the Department of Corrections’ costs to care for the youth while in custody — the department’s standard practice is to ask the court to order a fee of $150 per month per parent, according to the ICFP.
Idaho Black and Native American youth in juvenile corrections custody are assessed higher court payments, pay more in fees, and tend to owe higher correction balances than white youth — with Black families paying 9.4% of their median income, and Native American families paying 8.7% of their median income, the ICFP stated in the report.
Additionally, Hispanic families pay 5.6% and Pacific Islander families pay 6.6% of their median household income.
For white families, the percentage also lies at 5.6%.
The director for the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, Alejandra Cerna Rios, said courts are given a wide discretion when it comes to assessing juvenile fees.
“That means all kinds of biases about a youth or their family’s background can drive the fee determination,” Rios said.
The Department of Juvenile Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
Rios added that the fees should be re-assessed to help youths’ families.
Black youth have a higher rate of incarceration despite making up only 14% of the total youth population, according to the National Association of Social Workers reports.
However, Black youth are 53.1% of youth transferred to adult incarceration centers, despite the fact that Black and white youth make up an equal percentage of juveniles charged with personal offenses, the website said.
Black and Hispanic youth were also much more likely than their white counterparts to be sentenced and serve time in an adult jail when transferred to adult court, according to the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.
Mike Satz, founder of The Idaho 97 Project and a licensed attorney with the state of Texas, said a reason for this substantive difference is evidence of systemic racism.
“It may or may not be direct racism from the people inside the system, but it can absolutely be attributed to a system that was built in the past with racist underpinnings that continue to exist,” Satz said.
Satz also gave an example of Judge Donna Scott Davenport in Tennessee, who oversaw charges of 10 Black children who were arrested for not stopping a fight that was videotaped, according to ABC News. Satz said this is a good example of “both systemic and individual racism” within the courts.
In a report by Georgetown Law, authors state the perception of young Black girls as less innocent contributes to harsher penalties by those in positions of authority.
“This “adultification” of Black youth, and especially of Black girls, likely contributes to the disproportionate representation of Black girls who are incarcerated,” the report said.
Rios said there is a legacy of discrimination in economics, like determining what careers communities of color are able to attain and what income they bring in. Due to that legacy of discrimination, Rios said, lower incomes can exist within those communities, disproportionately affecting abilities to pay the cost of care fees associated with juvenile detention.
“We understand that allowing those effects to play a role in how much a family owes the juvenile system can be harmful,” Rios said. “It degrades the integrity of the justice system.”