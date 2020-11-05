BOISE — Six in 10 of Idaho’s private-sector workers have no access to a retirement plan at work, according to a state study, and that means big future costs for the state when those workers have to turn to programs such as Medicaid and food stamps when they retire.
Forty-five states have considered or enacted legislation or launched studies to look at increasing retirement savings among their private-sector workers. But the Idaho study notes that Idaho policymakers haven't yet decided what the state’s role should be.
“States have a history of being leaders and being innovators and coming up with innovative solutions to problems, and that’s exactly what they’re now doing with respect to retirement savings,” Angela Antonelli, research professor and director of the Center for Retirement Initiatives at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, during a Boise City Club virtual forum on Thursday.
“The cost of doing nothing today to address this is significant,” she said, “and it’s only going to continue to grow over time.”
A bipartisan group of 12 Idaho lawmakers in 2019 requested the state Office of Performance Evaluations to conduct the study; it was published Aug. 31.
During the City Club forum on the topic on Thursday, Pam Eaton, head of the Idaho Retailers Association and the Idaho Lodging & Restaurant Association, said, “We need to give employers the tools and opportunity to educate not only themselves but also their employees on the importance of saving for retirement and how to do that. That is why I think these conversations are coming at a vital time right now.”
Idaho’s population is aging quickly. The Idaho Department of Labor projects that 20% of the state’s population will be over age 65 by 2026, compared to 15% in 2016.
Antonelli said, “The reality is nationally we have more than 50 million American workers who go to work every day who don’t have access to an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan. … The vast majority of people do not take action independently to set up their own retirement account. They’re significantly more likely to do that if they have one that’s offered by their employer.”
A dozen states are taking action to set up state-facilitated retirement plans for private-sector workers, including Oregon; to establish state-run marketplaces that help connect private-sector employees to retirement accounts run by private vendors, like Washington; or to otherwise incentivize retirement savings. According to the Idaho study, New Mexico was the most recent, establishing its plan in February.
Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth has convened an informal working group of stakeholders that’s been looking into the issue, the state report says; that group has been meeting for a year.
Lupe Wissel, state director of AARP Idaho, said, “Over the years we have become more and more concerned that people are retiring without enough money to live. I’m not talking about money to travel or … to take up that special hobby that you always talked about doing. … I am talking about just having enough money to merely survive.”
Antonelli said Social Security was envisioned as part of a “three-legged stool” to fund retirement for Americans, that also relied on employer plans and personal savings. But now, she said, “Unfortunately that stool ... is broken on the ground.”
Social Security, she said, is “a very critical piece of the puzzle, but it is not enough to depend on.”
The Idaho study found the smaller the business, the less likely it is to offer workers a retirement plan. It also found that Idaho employees who are younger, lower-income, less-educated or Hispanic were most likely to have no such options offered by their employers.
“When retirees have adequate income, they are less likely to rely on safety net programs such as Medicaid, food assistance, and housing support,” the study said. It noted that a state-sponsored study in Colorado found that if retirees there had saved enough to replace 75% of their pre-retirement income, Colorado would spend $335 million less in state funds in 2020. “This amount would be almost a quarter of total state safety net spending on retirees, and would continue to grow each year as a larger portion of Colorado’s population retired.”
Wissel said, “A program could be similar to a 529 college savings plan.” Idaho already has a 529 college savings plan, a voluntary program under the state treasurer’s office that allows individuals and families to save for college costs in a tax-advantaged way.
“It’s got to be easy,” Wissel said. “It also needs to be voluntary, both for employees and for employers.”
Antonelli said, “Our population is aging rapidly, and over the next nine years, one in five Americans are going to be over age 65. Twenty-five percent of today’s 65-year-olds are going to live to more than 90. A baby born today is likely to live to 100.”
“Even a modest level of savings,” she said, “can make an enormous difference.”