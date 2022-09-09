...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
BOISE — After years of concerns about the fairness of administrative hearings conducted by state agencies, Gov. Brad Little has appointed Boise attorney Bryan Nickels to head a new state Office of Administrative Hearings, which will centralize and standardize contested case hearings, mediations and arbitrations by state agencies.
Consideration of the move was recommended by a 2016 study conducted by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations, which reported that safeguards could be strengthened “to improve internal practices and give citizens extra assurances of receiving a fair hearing.”
Nickels will serve a four-year term, and won’t be permitted outside law practice or other potential conflicts, including other employment or political activity, while he serves as head of the new office, according to legislation that passed this year to establish it.
“I am deeply appreciative of Gov. Little providing me with the opportunity to help build the new Office of Administrative Hearings, and I look forward to working with all interested stakeholders to develop an independent and impartial office that serves Idaho’s agencies and citizens,” Nickels said in a statement.
A partner and founding member of the civil trial and litigation law firm Scanlan, Griffiths, Aldridge + Nickels, Nickels is a registered civil mediator with more than 20 years of experience in administrative, civil and criminal law. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho and a law degree from Boston College Law School.
He will serve as the state’s chief administrative hearing officer; supervise other hearing officers; monitor the quality of the state’s contested case proceedings; and develop a code of conduct for state hearing officers. The office will begin conducting hearings in January, but won’t hold hearings in state Department of Health and Welfare contested cases until the following January, after needed federal approvals are obtained.
After the 2016 performance evaluation, an interim committee of legislators studied the issue and drafted proposed legislation to create the office, which passed the House in 2018 but didn’t have time for a hearing in the Senate.
In 2019, the next version of the bill never got a hearing; in 2020, amid debate over details, it failed 15-19 in the Senate. Nothing was introduced in 2021, but this year’s bill, HB 629, passed with bipartisan support and took effect July 1. The only opposition came from the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which contended it “expands the size of government,” and gave it a negative rating in the group's "Freedom Index." Subsequently, 25 House Republicans voted against the bill.
While the new office received a state general fund start-up appropriation of $699,740 for the fiscal year that started July 1, in future years all its costs will be covered through agency fees paid through the state cost allocation system. Agencies currently arrange for and fund their own administrative hearing officers.
That’s led to some issues. During a committee hearing on the bill in March, a veterinarian from North Idaho and a foster parent from Eagle both testified in favor of the bill, detailing concerns about facing contested-case hearings conducted by the same agency people who originally had ruled on their case, rather than an independent hearing officer.
Part of the intent of the legislation and the new office, Nickels told the Idaho Press, is to address concerns about bias. In addition, he said, "We're ultimately going to be able to achieve some efficiencies, to consolidate use of hearing officers across most of Idaho's agencies. When that is done, I think you'll see some savings."
The legislation exempted certain agencies that conduct their own hearings: The Public Utilities Commission, Industrial Commission, Personnel Commission, Idaho Transportation Department license revocation hearings, and the Department of Water Resources.
Nickels’ salary in the new position will be $132,400, the same as the salary for an Idaho magistrate judge.
This year’s bill, HB 629, was co-sponsored by Reps. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Moscow; Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls; and Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; and Sens. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland; and Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.