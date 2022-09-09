Bryan Nickels

Bryan Nickels

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — After years of concerns about the fairness of administrative hearings conducted by state agencies, Gov. Brad Little has appointed Boise attorney Bryan Nickels to head a new state Office of Administrative Hearings, which will centralize and standardize contested case hearings, mediations and arbitrations by state agencies.

Consideration of the move was recommended by a 2016 study conducted by the Legislature’s Office of Performance Evaluations, which reported that safeguards could be strengthened “to improve internal practices and give citizens extra assurances of receiving a fair hearing.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments