BOISE — Idaho ranks 13th in the nation for its viability for wind power projects. But it has yet to realize that potential.

“When you look at this, we have not really even scratched that surface,” said John Steiner, a wind project developer and rancher based in Owyhee County.

Owyhee County wind developer and serial agricultural entrepreneur John Steiner speaks Wednesday during an Idaho Energy Freedom press conference at the Idaho State Capitol. Steiner said prioritizing clean energy would make Idaho more self-reliant.
Idaho Energy Freedom chairman Peter Richardson speaks during a press conference Wednesday at the Idaho State Capitol. “When we build energy projects in Idaho, it helps keep our dollars here,” Richardson said.
Chantel Greene, founder and CEO of Xexus Greene Energy LLC and current Nez Perce Gaming Commissioner, speaks Wednesday during an Idaho Energy Freedom press conference at the Idaho State Capitol. She said her company works "to protect our resources, preserve them for future generations." 

