Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Three candidates — Republican Sen. Todd Lakey, Libertarian Jon Basabe and Democrat Mik Losé — have thrown their hats in the ring for District 23 senator.

District 23 covers the entirety of Owyhee County as well as southern portions of Ada and Canyon counties and represents over 53,000 people.

Sen. Todd Lakey

Sen. Todd Lakey

Recommended for you

Load comments