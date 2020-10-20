BOISE — The Idaho Education Association has created a hotline for teachers to anonymously report situations or activities that might risk the health of students and staff.
The Health and Safety Report Hotline will allow for the reported concerns to be shared with public education decision-makers when appropriate, IEA officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Officials said incidents that could be concerning include:
- Violations of safety protocols, such as an inability to achieve physical distancing, lack of proper cleaning/disinfecting supplies or disobeying mask mandates
- Lack of transparency from districts in reporting positive cases
- Lack of fidelity in informing educators and parents about cases, testing and tracking
- Discouragement of coronavirus-exposed students and staff from getting tested
- Discouragement of sending sick students home
- COVID-19 positive students and staff being told to attend school in-person
- Insufficient nursing and medical support
“Since school buildings reopened, we have heard reports from educators in many areas of the state about breakdowns in safety protocols and COVID-19 transparency,” IEA President Layne McInelly said Tuesday's release. “Many of them are requesting anonymity because of concerns about retribution. The Health and Safety Report Hotline gives them a chance to report freely and will give us a more accurate picture of what is actually happening in Idaho schools.”