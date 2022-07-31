Dr. Ryan Cole

Dr. Ryan Cole speaks at the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho state Capitol 

 Screenshot/KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 29 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The medical board in the state of Washington is considering disciplinary action against Dr. Ryan Cole, the Idaho pathologist who serves on a public health board while advocating against COVID-19 vaccines and accusing other public health agencies of fraud.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments