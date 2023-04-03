Dr. David Pate

David Pate

Two doctors who were part of Idaho’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic have published a book that examines “the failures of the U.S. response to COVID-19” and gives recommendations on how to avoid those failures in the next pandemic.

“Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak: A Guide to Planning from the Schoolhouse to the White House,” by Dr. David C. Pate and Dr. Ted Epperly, will hit shelves April 18. The publisher is Johns Hopkins University Press.

