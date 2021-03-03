BOISE — Oct. 1 is the deadline to get your Star Card in Idaho, and the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles does not want you to forget it.
The Star Card is an optional driver’s license or ID that adds a star that shows it's in compliance with REAL ID security standards — a federal change enacted in response to 9/11. Starting Oct. 1, airport security won't accept a non-Star Card driver's license, but will accept a U.S. passport or military ID. A non-Star Card license or ID will also not be accepted for entry to federal buildings, including military bases and national laboratories.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of planning ahead and updating your driver’s license to a Star Card today,” said DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “We are pleased to see the number of people getting the Star Card increasing, but now is not the time to slow down. Our goal is 100% awareness, so no one is unexpectedly forced to miss a vacation or unplanned, last minute trip this fall.”
Originally, the state had a deadline of Oct. 1, 2020 for Idahoans to get the card, but with the pandemic, deadlines were pushed back nationwide.
Currently, 465,563 of Idaho's 1.25 million licensed drivers have a Star Card.
While getting the card does require a visit to a DMV, you can verify online at itd.idaho.gov/starcard what documents you will need to complete the process and find answers to any other Star Card-related question you may have.
Star Card applicants are required to present documents proving identity and date of birth, a social security number and two documents showing Idaho residency and a current address.