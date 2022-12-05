Clean Water Machine 1 (copy)

University of Idaho research scientist Martin Baker pulls a glass of water from the Clean Water Machine in this 2019 file photo.

 Xavier Ward/Idaho Press

Originally published Dec. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced grant awards of more than $59 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve 11 drinking water and wastewater systems across the state, according to a press release.

The $59.1 million in construction grants are part of $300 million distributed through the State Revolving Loan Fund in 2022 and Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative.

