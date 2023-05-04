Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General David Dewhirst has left the office, a spokesperson for the office confirmed Thursday. 

Dewhirst's LinkedIn profile shows that, as of this month, he is a senior advisor to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments