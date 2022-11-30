Support Local Journalism


The planned Dec. 15 execution of Gerald Pizzuto has been called off, and the death warrant will be allowed to expire, as the Idaho Department of Correction has been unable to obtain the lethal injection drugs, according to a Wednesday court filing.

In a memo dated Nov. 30 from Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt to the Idaho Board of Correction, the governor’s office and the Idaho Attorney General’s office, Tewalt said, “Our efforts to obtain the necessary chemicals have been unsuccessful to date.”

