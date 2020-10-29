CALDWELL — Absentee ballots are pouring into elections offices, challenging counties to verify signatures and, in the rare case a ballot is deemed invalid, notify the voter about it.
Some Idaho Democratic candidates are concerned that Canyon County is making feeble efforts to contact voters with rejected ballots.
State Senate candidate Toni Ferro and first Congressional District candidate Rudy Soto are urging Canyon County to notify all voters if their ballots were rejected for any reason.
“Voters should be told as soon as possible if their votes are not being counted, so they can have a chance to fix their ballots,” Ferro, the Democratic candidate in District 10, said in a press release Tuesday. “If the elections office isn’t going to notify people, my team would like to be able to do it.”
The Canyon County elections office has 169 ballots out of 29,071 that it deemed invalid, all due to signature problems, county spokesman Joe Decker said. Out of the rejected ballots, 27 had no signature on the envelope at all.
There is no law requiring elections’ offices to notify voters when their ballots are rejected, the Secretary of State's Office said. Both Ada and Canyon counties try to notify voters about their invalid ballots through the contact information that is available.
Canyon County does attempt to notify voters about invalid ballots if they have phone numbers listed on their voter registration card. People who do not have phone numbers are difficult to contact, Decker said. The county does not have the resources to reach out to voters through mail, he said.
"People can go to idahovotes.gov to check on the status of their absentee ballot," Decker said. "If it says 'invalid' then they are encouraged to call or stop by our elections office and they will work with the voter to remedy the issue."
In her press release, Ferro said she learned that Canyon County voters were not all being notified about their ballot rejections because her own ballot was "invalid" when she checked on idahovotes.gov. She had not been notified about the signature issue, she said in the release.
Ferro said she asked the elections office why she hadn’t been notified and she was told that the office wasn’t sending out notifications about rejected ballots.
In his press release, Soto urged Canyon County to start notifying every voter whose ballot was marked invalid.
“Canyon County voters should not have their votes tossed in the trash without their knowledge," Soto said. "I respectfully urge Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto to do the right thing and direct the elections office to directly contact voters whose ballots have been rejected."
Soto added that not every Canyon County voter has the ability to check their ballot status online, due to slow or lack of internet access.
"By directly notifying voters prior to Election Day, Canyon County can ensure every citizens’ right to vote is protected," Soto said.
Ferro said that she received a list of invalid ballots from Canyon County, but the list includes both invalid ballots and spoiled ballots. In Canyon County, a spoiled ballot is one that the voter deliberately chose not to be included in the vote count. This can be an absentee ballot that the voter spoiled because they decided they would like to vote in person. An invalid ballot is a ballot that was not deliberately canceled by the voter, but rejected by the elections office.
The Secretary of State's Office does not receive reports from counties about the number of rejected or invalid ballots until 75 days after the election, Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said.
Whether or not the county elections office updates the ballot information through idahovotes.gov depends on each county's workflow, Houck said. It is not a requirement that counties put the ballot status online, though both Canyon and Ada counties choose to do so.
In Ada County, 103 out of more than 104,000 absentee ballots have been deemed invalid, said county Clerk Phil McGrane. He said out of the invalid ballots, 67 did not have signatures on the envelope and 36 had signatures that did not match the voter registration.
"We will send (voters) a letter with materials about how to cure the invalid ballot," McGrane said. "One of the challenge can be contacting voters, sometimes all we have are address, sometimes phone numbers and sometimes emails."
McGrane said the elections office is diligently counting ballots.
"We are going to great lengths to count ballots," he said. "We are working through the process and trying to get ballots counted that may have coffee stains or other odd things."
In the May primary election, McGrane said out of Ada County's absentee ballot submissions only 0.6% were deemed invalid.
Elections office workers are trained in signature verification, McGrane said. Despite the nationwide criticism that signatures verification is not always accurate, McGrane said it is a process that he trusts.
"I have personally reviewed signatures and they are much more consistent than people think," he said. "The characteristics of signatures do not change, it is very clear when the signature does not match."