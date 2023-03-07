BOISE — Idaho Democratic leaders are calling on the majority party to start addressing the governor’s priorities — such as education, property tax relief, and infrastructure — instead of focusing on “national right-wing talking points.”
“Tucker Carlson’s latest monologue is a far better predictor of what will appear on the agenda of this building than what actual Idahoans really want and need,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said at a press conference. “This year the trend has reached crisis levels.”
The minority leadership held a press conference Tuesday, the day after the March 6 transmittal target date by which all legislation originating in the House should have gone to the Senate and vice versa. However, new legislation continues to appear on committee agendas.
Rubel and Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said too much of the session has been wasted passing legislation focused on issues that aren't solving issues in Idaho. Wintrow named raw milk, cigar tax, repealing the militia ban, library restrictions, school voucher-type legislation and the firing squad as “a lot of bills that really haven’t met the people’s needs at all.”
Rubel and Wintrow underscored education spending, particularly raising teacher pay, as something that was targeted as a priority that has not been taken up yet. The co-chairs of the budget-writing committee, Joint Finance and Appropriations, have said the education budgets will be done last.
Wintrow and Rubel said they would rather education be taken up first.
"We believe that the most important things, the things that we prioritize the most, should be the first things addressed,” Rubel said. "They should not be left to get the scraps of what's leftover after everything else has been dealt with, and what is more important than funding public education?”
Wintrow added, “I think the governor this year really provided a great road map for the state with his budget ... I’m just not sure why we’re squandering time when we had such a good road map.”
JFAC Co-Chair Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said the budgets with legislation coming through the process that would affect them are typically moved to the end of the schedule.
“Public schools definitely had a lot of moving parts this year,” Horman said.
She named as an example the changes proposed with the Empowering Parents grant program, for which the governor recommended $30 million to make permanent this year. On Monday, a bill was introduced to add private school tuition grants to the program, the Idaho Press previously reported.
Horman also said the budgets are spread out to manage staff time of the analysts working on them.
The Democrats also bemoaned the lack of movement on property tax relief proposals — a priority for the session for Gov. Brad Little and legislative leaders.
Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, had proposed one of the bills, but said there have been negotiations ongoing on different legislation to address the issue. Rubel said she was confident something will be brought forward, but she and Wintrow had concerns about how late in the session it will come.
“We have all these important issues and they’re always left to the very end,” Wintrow said, “and then we don’t have proper time for the public to weigh in, for us to really think it through, and then we have to make a decision based on haste and pressure. That’s not good governance. We should be making these decisions first off.”
The Legislature's target end date for the session, known as sine die, is March 24. JFAC co-chairs Horman and Grow each told the Idaho Press that the budget-writing committee was on schedule to meet the deadline — but after the appropriation bills leave the committee, it will depend on how quickly the budgets can pass through the House and Senate floors.
In the meantime, Wintrow and Rubel said many of the issues being taken up are a distraction. Rubel said many of the "hot button" issues tend to show up in a number of states at once.