BOISE — Idaho Democratic leaders are calling on the majority party to start addressing the governor’s priorities — such as education, property tax relief, and infrastructure — instead of focusing on “national right-wing talking points.”

“Tucker Carlson’s latest monologue is a far better predictor of what will appear on the agenda of this building than what actual Idahoans really want and need,” House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said at a press conference. “This year the trend has reached crisis levels.”

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

