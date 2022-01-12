Fred Cornforth, chairman of the Idaho Democratic Party, announced Wednesday that he's stepping down for health reasons. Cornforth called it "difficult news," and said he is working with party leadership and staff to transition out of his current role by Jan. 15.
KTVB.COM reported that in a Facebook post, Cornforth elaborated that he has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Here was a statement issued by Cornforth in an announcement from the IDP:
“Today, I have some difficult news to share with you. I am facing a medical condition that will preempt me from functioning as chair of the Idaho Democratic Party. Currently, I am working with Party staff and leadership to transition out of my role as Chair effective January 15th.
"I am full of gratitude for all we’ve done together and I’m frustrated that the fire burning inside of me to serve you and our fellow Idahoans, doesn’t have a clear direction right now. I do know this: the momentum that many of us have observed or have been a part of the last few years is strong and growing in every part of Idaho.
"The people in the Idaho Democratic Party today are bringing leadership and a commitment to our values as Idahoans to a state where it is long overdue. Keep being a part of the dramatic changes we are bringing to our communities and our party and our state. It has been a privilege and one of the greatest honors of my life to serve you as the chair of the Idaho Democratic Party. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and notes. You’ve touched me and my family in ways that words fail to show you how much each of you means to me."
IDP Executive Director Jared Deloof paid tribute to Cornforth.
“The Idaho Democratic Party owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to Chair Cornforth for his incredible leadership and the energy he has brought to our party in the past year," Deloof said in the announcement. "While he focuses on his health and his family, we will continue to work hard everyday to make Fred’s vision of a ‘better Idaho for everyone’ a reality.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.